Silver Alert canceled for High Point man reported missing

Posted 1:39 pm, July 16, 2012, by , Updated at 09:50AM, July 18, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Silver Alert was that was issued earlier this week for a High Point man who was reported missing has been canceled. 

The alert, which was issued for Daryl Gene Smith, 62, at 11:15 a.m. Monday, was canceled around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the request of the High Point Police Department.  

Officials with the N.C. Center for Missing Persons previously said Smith was last seen at 2715 Tavern Court in Jamestown and that he may be driving a rented 2011 Hyundai with Pennsylvania tags ‘GCK-2811.’ 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.