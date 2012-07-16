Silver Alert canceled for High Point man reported missing

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Silver Alert was that was issued earlier this week for a High Point man who was reported missing has been canceled.

The alert, which was issued for Daryl Gene Smith, 62, at 11:15 a.m. Monday, was canceled around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the request of the High Point Police Department.

Officials with the N.C. Center for Missing Persons previously said Smith was last seen at 2715 Tavern Court in Jamestown and that he may be driving a rented 2011 Hyundai with Pennsylvania tags ‘GCK-2811.’