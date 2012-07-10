× Old-school video game collection sells for $1.2 million on eBay

A French game collector recently sold his massive video game collection for $1.2 million on eBay.

The collection includes full sets for 22 game consoles, or roughly 7,000 video games. That includes every game for every Sega console, every game released for Nintendo and every game for some lesser-known systems.

The seller is a 32-year-old man named Andre who lives in south France. Andre told the Los Angeles Times he works in law and is constantly selling video games. This is the largest collection he’s ever sold.

The owner told the Los Angeles Times it took him 15 years to complete the task of collecting every Nintendo, Sega and NEC game.

“I perfected some full sets by getting every title of them factory sealed, just for the challenge of it,” he said. “Some titles are extremely hard to come by brand new when they’re 25 years old. Now that the mission is complete, maybe it’s time to move on.”

Also included in the auction is a full set of the notorious Nintendo Virtual Boy as well as a full, complete set of the little-known LaserActive machine.

The winner? A bidder that lives in Canada. Now, the owner waits to see if the buyer actually forks over the money for the collection.

“If the payment doesn’t come, I’ll probably list [it] again on eBay, or on Japanese auction [sites], but maybe I’ll split it by selling each [full set] separately,” he said. “We’ll see in time.”

