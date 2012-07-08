× Dad drowned as two tried to save each other at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The son of a man who drowned at Myrtle Beach said the two were trying to swim toward each other when his father died.

Keith Lane of Great Falls told The Herald of Rock Hill that he and Henry Lane were swimming Thursday afternoon near Myrtle Beach Travel Park in water that was about chest deep.

He says a wave overwhelmed the two, and he was pulled under the water. He swam toward his father, who was reaching for him, but then his father was “swooped up.”

Rescuers saved Keith Lane, but his 68-year-old father drowned. Keith Lane described his father as a great swimmer, saying that the tides changed quickly, without warning.

Credit: The Associated Press.