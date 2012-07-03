× Monkey search underway in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Animal control and medical officers are searching for a monkey that escaped from an animal housing facility last weekend near Clemmons.

The 16-year-old monkey, which is described as being about the size of a house cat, is part of a Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center breeding colony that supplies monkeys for other research projects.

The monkey got out of its enclosure in Davidson County on Friday, but officials said they initially believed it to be somewhere on the 200-acre campus near its housing and feeding areas. The campus is located near the Forsyth County line.

On Monday afternoon, there were two reports of a monkey being sighted in a residential area. Authorities have been searching the area of the sightings since late Monday, officials said.

Tim Jennings, Director of Forsyth County Animal Control, said officers are currently searching near the intersection of Rivergate Court and Loop Road in Clemmons.

“Anyone who sees the animal should not attempt to capture, feed, pet or interact with it,” a spokesperson with WFBMC said in a prepared statement. “Like any animal in the wild, it could try to bite or scratch or carry a virus that is contagious to people.”

Anyone who sees the monkey is asked to call WFBMC at (336) 716-3305 or animal control at (336) 703-2490.

The spokesperson said WFBMC “immediately” added new security measures in its animal housing areas to prevent future similar incidents.