Police: Man throws cement block at car, hits 3-year-old in skull

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A 3-year-old girl is recovering from serious injuries after a man threw a concrete slab at a car, hitting the girl in the skull.

The incident happened Saturday outside the Goodwill store on Eugene Street in Greensboro.

Lt. Walters said there was an argument involving Samuel Junior Nelson, 47, and a woman. Walters said the woman, her ex-husband and their 3-year-old girl were in a car when Nelson picked up a large piece of concrete and threw it at the car.

The concrete shattered a car window and struck the girl.

She was taken To Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The girl is expected to make a full recovery.

Samuel was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $100,000 bond. His court date is set for August 2.

Authorities said the suspect has an extensive record with prior domestic violence charges.

No other information was provided.