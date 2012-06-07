Hwy 220 widening project

Posted 10:25 am, June 7, 2012
It's a massive undertaking. A widening project is underway along a 13 mile stretch of highway 220 from Guilford to Rockingham County.

It will last four years, and relieve bottleneck traffic, but the project itself is causing stress for those who live along the road. Tonight the DOT addresses concerns as they update neighbors on the upcoming detours and traffic control mechanisms.

The meeting begins at 5:30 in Summerfield's Fire Station 9. That's at 7400 Summerfield Rd. Nicole Ferguson has details.

