× Judge: Tobacco companies aren’t in danger of liquidation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge said Tuesday he doesn’t believe three bankrupt Mocksville tobacco companies are in danger of liquidation.

The ruling by Judge William Stocks gives Renegade Holdings Inc., Renegade Tobacco Co. and Alternative Brands Inc. at least another six weeks to try to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for a second time.

A hearing has been set for 9:30 a.m. July 17 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Greensboro. It represents the fourth attempt to address the plan and resolve an escrow dispute.

The companies have a combined 94 employees, down from 140 when they initially entered bankruptcy in January 2009. According to its May operating report, the latest available, Renegade Holdings had a loss of $106,774 for the month based on revenue of $2.74 million and expenses of $2.85 million.

Tuesday’s hearing allowed Stocks to respond to objections from the National Association of Attorneys General to the plan proposed by trustee Peter Tourtellot on Jan. 30.

This article was written by Richard Craver and originally published by The Winston-Salem Journal. Click here to read the full story.