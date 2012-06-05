NC man accused of bigamy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A Jacksonville man has been charged with bigamy after his first wife turned him in to police.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Aaron Paul Causer was arrested Monday for being married to two women at the same time.

The county register of deeds has marriage records showing Causer was married in 2002 ad again in April. Police got the tip about the marriages Thursday.

Causer told police he thought the appropriate divorce paperwork had been filed and the latest marriage was done to ease the purchase of a new home in New York that he was planning to leave for just hours before he was arrested.

Causer’s Facebook page lists his relationship status as “it’s complicated.” It was not clear if he has an attorney.

___

This article was provided by The Associated Press Wire. (Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)