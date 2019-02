This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Kathie Lee Gifford’s awkward interview [Viral Video] Oops! Kathie Lee Gifford asked actor Martin Short about his wife Nancy Dolman on the Today Show. The problem? Dolman died of ovarian cancer in 2010. Filed in: Offbeat Topics: Today Show Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Reddit

Email