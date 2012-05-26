Woman’s body found in McLeansville, deputies investigating

Posted 3:15 pm, May 26, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Glenda Carolina Magana-Jiron (Guilford Co. Sheriff's Office)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after they said a woman’s body was found in a vehicle Thursday in McLeansville.

Deputies said Glenda Carolina Magana-Jiron, 25, of Hickory, was found dead at the intersection of Camp Burton Road and Huffine Mill Road.

Authorities said the case is being called a homicide.

Deputies said she was last seen leaving Garibaldi’s Mexican bar and restaurant at 3109 Summit Ave. in Greensboro around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information can call call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3355, or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.  Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.