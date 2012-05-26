× Woman’s body found in McLeansville, deputies investigating

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after they said a woman’s body was found in a vehicle Thursday in McLeansville.

Deputies said Glenda Carolina Magana-Jiron, 25, of Hickory, was found dead at the intersection of Camp Burton Road and Huffine Mill Road.

Authorities said the case is being called a homicide.

Deputies said she was last seen leaving Garibaldi’s Mexican bar and restaurant at 3109 Summit Ave. in Greensboro around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information can call call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3355, or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000.