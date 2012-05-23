Made in NC: Petty’s Garage

When NASCAR was in its early years, it was all about taking your regular car to the track on the weekends.

But the sport quickly shifted its focus to creating full-blown racecars built for maximum speed.

Much of the talent that put several of those original racecars in “Victory Lane” is now getting behind a new business -- and that business is focused back on cars built for the street.

In the video above, FOX8’s Brad Jones explains a little more about a name and reputation in the industry that’s Made in North Carolina.

Petty’s Garage is hosting an open house this weekend.  Admission is free and the gates open at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit pettys-garage.com.

