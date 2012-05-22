× Davidson Co. official charged with driving boat impaired

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County Commissioner is accused of driving a motorboat while impaired and not cooperating with officers Sunday on High Rock Lake.

The Lexington Dispatch reported that Todd Yates, 47, of Lexington, was pulled over by an N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission officer around 6:40 p.m. for speeding in a no-wake zone.

The paper reported that Yates refused to let the officer give the boat a safety inspection and that he allegedly had open beer cans in the boat.

The official said he appeared impaired and was “agitated and vocal.”

Yates reportedly refused to take a Breathalyzer test or any chemical or physical roadside sobriety tests.

He was charged with operating a motorboat/vessel while impaired, resisting a public officer, refusing to allow inspection and driving a motorboat in a no-wake zone.

Yates posted a $500 secured bond during booking and was not placed in the Davidson County Detention Center, the paper reported.

He was elected as a commissioner in 2010 and his term expires in 2014. He also owns J.P. Yates Construction and Yates Grading and Paving Co., according to Davidson County’s website.

Read more: The Lexington Dispatch.