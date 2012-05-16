× Theft charges filed against ex-US House candidate

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A former chairman of the University of North Carolina’s governing board and two-time Democratic congressional candidate faces criminal charges that he stole more than $2 million from law clients.

The state embezzlement charges against disbarred attorney Sam Neill come on top of him pleading guilty last month to a federal income tax fraud charge.

Prosecutors say Neill understated his 2008 income by more than $850,000. He faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine in the federal case.

Neill was the Democratic nominee for Congress in 2000 and 2002, losing both times to incumbent Republican Charles Taylor. Neill also served 12 years on the UNC Board of Governors, including two years as chairman.

Credit: The Associated Press