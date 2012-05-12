× Police: Two Greensboro men shot in home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said two men were shot and injured at a home Friday night in Greensboro.

Police said three men went to a home in the 600 block of Sampson Street around 10:30 p.m. and knocked on the door. The first victim was shot as he answered the door, police said.

Police said the second suspect was shot after a fight started.

Both victims were taken to Cone Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as three black males around 20 years old.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released.

Anyone with any information can call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.