Local student graduates from high school and college on same day

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Graduating from high school and college are both huge accomplishments. But imagine doing both in the same day.

The early college program allows high school students to take advantage of community college courses.

Miranda Weavil, a Forsyth County high school senior, graduated with two associate degrees on Friday - the same day she graduated from high school. And she did it all with a 4.0 GPA.

Weavil said the two years of early college did more than save money on tuition, but also ignited her passion.

"It got me into my passion... . I want to go into either Epidemiology or pharmacy," she said.

Weavil said she plans to double major at UNCG in the fall.

