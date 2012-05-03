× Top-performing NC high school caught in cheating scandal

CARY, N.C. — Wake County school officials say a top-performing high school has been caught up in a cheating scandal involving some of its best students.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that officials said Wednesday that five juniors at Panther Creek High School were implicated in up to three incidents of cheating, including distributing copies of an exam.

Wake schools spokesman Cris Mulder said at least one student was removed from the National Honor Society, a nationwide organization that recognizes students for their scholarship, leadership, service and character.

Mulder said a student who distributed a test to several classmates received a short-term suspension and several students received detention.

___

This article was provided by The Associated Press Wire. (Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)