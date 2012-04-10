Jimmy John’s worker robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

Posted 7:35 am, April 10, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Jimmy John’s delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday in Greensboro.

The victim told police he was approached by two suspects in the parking lot of 5855 Old Oak Ridge Road shortly before 12:15 a.m. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, but no vehicle description was available.

The suspects were described as black males standing about 6′ tall with medium builds.  They were wearing dark clothing and ski masks during the robbery.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.