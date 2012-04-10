Jimmy John’s worker robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Jimmy John’s delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday in Greensboro.

The victim told police he was approached by two suspects in the parking lot of 5855 Old Oak Ridge Road shortly before 12:15 a.m. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, but no vehicle description was available.

The suspects were described as black males standing about 6′ tall with medium builds. They were wearing dark clothing and ski masks during the robbery.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.