NC wrestling coach charged with sex crime

Posted 7:36 am, March 30, 2012, by
James McNamara (WTVD)

WENDELL, N.C. — A Johnston County high school teacher has been accused of indecent liberties with a 16-year-old student.

WTVD reported that James McNamara was arrested Thursday afternoon. McNamara is a 25-year-old teacher and wrestling coach at Corinth Holders High School in Wendell.

School officials reportedly have not said what happened and McNamara has since been suspended with pay, WTVD reported.

The station reported that many community members believe McNamara is innocent and his arrest came from political pressure from the board.

