Weather closings and delays

Woman hospitalized in Lexington car wreck

Posted 11:38 am, March 28, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was hospitalized after officials said she crashed through a fence in a single-vehicle car wreck Tuesday afternoon in Lexington.

The Lexington Dispatch reported that Brenda Sue Wilkey, 37, ran off the roadway and struck a wooden pasture fence around 3:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Rockcrusher Road.

Wilkey was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Cente, the paper reported.

The paper reported that about 80 feet of fence was destroyed and some debris ended up in a nearby pond.

Read more: The Lexington Dispatch.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.