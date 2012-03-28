Woman hospitalized in Lexington car wreck

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was hospitalized after officials said she crashed through a fence in a single-vehicle car wreck Tuesday afternoon in Lexington.

The Lexington Dispatch reported that Brenda Sue Wilkey, 37, ran off the roadway and struck a wooden pasture fence around 3:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Rockcrusher Road.

Wilkey was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Cente, the paper reported.

The paper reported that about 80 feet of fence was destroyed and some debris ended up in a nearby pond.

