American Express sent laid off jobs overseas, former workers claim

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating claims from some former Triad American Express workers that the company sent jobs overseas instead of keeping them in the United States as they said they would.

More than 1,900 people were affected by the closure of the Greensboro Service Center, which was announced in January 2011. Company officials said at the time that work handled at the service center would be transferred to Fort Lauderdale, Phoenix and Salt Lake City.

However, some of the laid-off employees filed a petition this January, claiming the jobs were sent overseas instead.

If the Labor Department finds proof that the jobs were sent overseas, then laid-off workers could be eligible for Trade Adjustment Assistance program.

TAA is a federal program specifically for employees who lose jobs when they go overseas. It can give money or job training to help people move on to another job.

Officials with the Labor Department said they don't comment on cases they're investigating. They said it takes about 45 days on the average to investigate a claim--more if it's complicated. The Greensboro-based employees filed their claim 77 days ago.

The Labor Department certified a similar claim last month from some American Express employees in Phoenix.