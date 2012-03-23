Middle school bans hugging in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- More than 900 students at a New Jersey middle school have been told no more hugging.

The district says Matawan-Aberdeen Middle School Principal Tyler Blackmore made an announcement that students were in a ``no hugging school'' following some ``incidents of unsuitable, physical interactions.''

School Superintendent David Healy says the district has the responsibility to teach children about appropriate interactions.

The superintendent says despite the rule, students who hug will not be suspended.

The superintendent says he believes the principal acted responsibly.

Students range in ages from 11 to 14 in grades six to eight.

___

This story was written and provided by The Associated Press Wire. (Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)