Solar power farm proposed in Davie County

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. -- A company wants to build a 5-megawatt solar farm in Davie County.

Strata Solar, based in Chapel Hill, would like to spend $18 million building a solar farm near the recently closed-down Townsend Chicken plant.

The energy, which can power up to 600 homes every year, would be sold to Duke Power.

"It gives us the energy we need without the detrimental side effects that we see from lot of conventional sources," said John Morrison with Strata Solar.

There are still some regulatory processes that need to be done before solar farm construction can begin. If all goes as planned, construction could begin by the fall, and the farm could be operational by the beginning of next year.

A solar plant doesn't create many jobs by itself, but county officials said businesses are attracted to areas that embrace new technology and green products.

"I think it really sells with today's consumers, and I think to have renewable energy project this close also says something about a county that would like to have other projects like this," said Terry Bralley with Davie County Economic Development.

The company wants to build 11 solar farms in North Carolina.