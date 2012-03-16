College Waiting Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most colleges notify high school seniors of their acceptance (or rejection) by April 1. We spoke with WFU Associate Dean of Admissions Dawn Calhoun this morning, who gave us these extra tips to share online.

Have you received your letter (or PIN) from admissions?

Many schools have switched to a dedicated Web approach, in which students are given their own personal PIN to log-in on a designated day to find out if they have gained admissions to that institution. By contrast, Wake Forest University still sends its admissions notifications by mail. Why the traditional approach? It adds a personal touch that students appreciate. And as Washington Post columnist Jay Mathews points out, it reduces the number of inadvertent technology errors. (Washington Post is currently conducting a poll about how people like to be notified; letters in the mail currently lead at 61% compared to 30% by Web).

Tips for while you are waiting

The frantic rush to collect recommendations and write admissions essays has culminated in the ceremonial push of the “submit” button. The adrenaline rush has subsided. Your admissions application has now passed from your hands to those of various admissions committee members. The wait has begun.

Even though there's no panacea for your nervous stomach, the anxious thoughts or the nightmare in which students realize they have submitted Wake Forest’s essay in their Duke application, here are a few pointers which may indeed make the wait until April more tolerable and productive.