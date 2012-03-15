× Davidson Co. officials propose smoking ban in county buildings

DAVIDSON CO. N.C. — Davidson County health officials have proposed a ban on smoking and other uses of tobacco in county buildings and vehicles and on county property.

The county Board of Health proposed the ban as a way to reduce the harmful effects of tobacco use among county employees and eliminate employees’ and the public’s exposure to secondhand smoke, according to the proposed ordinance.

The 11-member board discussed Davidson’s history of tobacco growing and county residents working in the state’s tobacco industry, but the potential health risks outweighed those concerns, said Dr. Mark Hamrick, the board’s chairman.

“Eliminating the health risk is more important at this point,” Hamrick said.

The health board has set a March 26 public hearing on the proposal, said Layton Long, the county health director.

