× Two Piedmont residents win $100K in lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man from Winston-Salem and another man from Elon are now more than $100,000 richer after winning separate Cash 5 jackpots.

Stephen McFadden, an engineer from Winston-Salem, won nearly $119,000 after asking his roommate, Casey Brown, to buy a ticket for him. The ticket was purchased at the Quality Mart on Peters Creek Parkway.

He split the prize with another winning ticket purchased in Asheville. McFadden said he plans to either pay off his mortgage or get it refinanced.

Michael Morton, of Elon, won $100,500 by playing Cash 5 on Tuesday evening. He bought the ticket at Dave’s Mini Mart on Chapel Hill Road in Burlington.

He received $68,361 after taxes were withheld. He said he plans to pay bills with his winnings and said the win “came at a good time.”

A photo of Morton was not released.