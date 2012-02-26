Weather closings and delays

NC offers new way for high school teachers seeking certification

RALEIGH, N.C. — College graduates interested in becoming high school science, math and technology teachers now have a new option for certification.

Applications are available until April 1 for a lateral-entry teacher certification program approved by the State Board of Education.

The North Carolina New Schools Project is one of 30 organizations nationwide awarded five-year grants from the U.S. Department of Education to recruit and train qualified mid-career professionals and recent graduates who didn’t study education in college.

Candidates in the tuition-free, 15-month program will receive a year of on-the-job training combined with seminars and online coursework.

The goal is to prepare 48 teachers a year to teach science, math and technology in districts with the highest rates of under-qualified teachers.

