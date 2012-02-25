Dogs from suspected puppy mill almost ready for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Those wanting to adopt dogs taken from the suspected puppy mill in Stokes County can start applying on Sunday.

Marsha Williams with the Guilford County Animal Shelter said some of the 130 animals they took in from Dan River Bullies in Danbury are currently undergoing medical treatment.

The shelter is making eight English bulldogs and 10 French bulldogs available, along with Chihuahuas, Shih Tzus, Boston Terriers and Yorkies.

Most the puppies are recovering from surgery they received Saturday morning. Many had never received vaccinations prior to being rescued, authorities said.

A crew of seven veterinarians are performing more than 20 surgeries on the animals -- everything from eye surgery to tumor removal to spays.

The vets said they could tell the puppies were treated poorly at the suspected mill.

"The dogs were smooshed on the cages trying to lick us and that`s after humans have treated them so horribly," said Kris Hitt, a vet from Virginia. "They are still willing to give people love."

Officials said all the surgeries have gone well so far.

Those wanting to adopt must apply in person at the shelter at 4525 W Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. It will be open from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. No fax or email applications will be accepted.

Williams said those wanting to adopt the English or French bulldogs should have experience with those animals.

Dan River Bullies, located at 1560 Bob Mabe Road, was raided on Feb. 7. More than 150 dogs were seized, and some of them went toward Wake County and Charlotte.

Williams said the animals had multiple problems, including eye, skin, and teeth infections.

Lucille and Willis Mabe were charged with 27 counts each of misdemeanor animal cruelty on Thursday. They are expected to be served on the charges March 1.