× Man airlifted after wreck in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was airlifted to the hospital after a wreck during the afternoon rush on Monday.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Webb Avenue, Burlington Police said.

A Mitsubishi Galant was traveling north on Webb Avenue, also known as Highway 87, when it crossed the center line and hit a Pontiac Bonneville traveling south, police said. The Galant then ran off the left side of the road into a culvert, police said.

The driver of the Galant, Brian Miles, was airlifted to Duke Hospital. Police have no information on the man’s condition.

Two children in the car with Miles were not injured. The driver of the Bonneville also was not injured.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.