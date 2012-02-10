Weather closings and delays

Michael Obacha finds home away from home

Posted 7:00 pm, February 10, 2012, by , Updated at 07:02PM, February 10, 2012
High Point Christian is having the best year in school history with Senior Michael Obacha playing a big role. He has done it thanks to his new family here welcoming him from Nigeria.

