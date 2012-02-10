High Point Christian is having the best year in school history with Senior Michael Obacha playing a big role. He has done it thanks to his new family here welcoming him from Nigeria.
Michael Obacha finds home away from home
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Unsealed documents reveal Hania Aguilar’s suspected killer was targeting her neighborhood
-
3 children left home alone escape burning North Carolina house
-
Hurricane Michael victims still recovering brace for winter storm
-
Bond revoked, death penalty possible for man accused of killing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
-
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Hania Aguilar due in court
-
-
Man faces over 20 charges after caught in High Point with stolen vehicle from Randolph County
-
‘We get our own beds!’ Couple adopts seven siblings after 1,035 days of foster care
-
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
-
James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini cast as Tony Soprano in ‘Sopranos’ prequel movie
-
Hania Aguilar died of ‘homicidal violence of undetermined means,’ autopsy reports
-
-
2 Robeson deputies suspended over 2016 rape case now linked to Hania Aguilar’s murder
-
Watch the new trailer for Michael Jordan-era Bulls documentary series
-
Wanted man arrested after officer-involved shooting, chase through Winston-Salem