× Dozens of Businesses Pledge to Create "One Job for Greensboro"

Dozens of Greensboro businesses have already signed on to the city’s pledge to create one new job by August.

One Job for Greensboro, which started this month, has 56 companies pledged to add a total of 412 jobs. The goal is to add 1,000 new hires by the end of the summer.

Some of the businesses include BB&T, Cone Health, Deep Roots Market, Duke Energy and TIMCO.

PDF: Full list of One Job for Greensboro companies

“If you’re someone who’s looking for a job, having one more oppportunity to apply for a job and be able to secure employment means everything to you,” said Deborah Hooper, with the Greensbroo Chamber of Commerce.

The program was announced in August 2010 and involves not only the chamber of commerce but also the Greensboro Merchants Association and the Guilford County Workforce Development Board.

For more information on the program, go to onejobgreensboro.org or call (336) 373-CITY(2489) and choose option #2.