Police: Salesman Arrested for Threatening Woman

A magazine salesman was arrested after he allegedly went to a woman's home and forced her into buying a subscription Wednesday in Boone.

Jerad Michael Arnold, 22, of Arden, allegedly pressured his way into the residence and told the woman she had to take drugs and have sex or buy a magazine subscription.

Police said he told the woman he would not leave until she did one of the two.

The woman bought a subscription and called police immediately afterwards, officials said.

Boone police said they have received numerous recent complaints about door-to-door magazine salespersons using overbearing high-pressure sales tactics.

Officers said people have complained about salesmen acting suspiciously and refusing to leave when asked.

Arnold was charged with one felony count of common law robbery.

He was placed in the Watauga County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond and has a March 20 court date.

Boone police said they are concerned and are warning the public to take caution when dealing with door-to-door salesmen.

Authorities did not say what the official product was he allegedly sold.