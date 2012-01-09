× Police: Burlington Papa John’s robbed at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for two suspects after a Papa John’s pizza restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning in Burlington.

Police said two men with handguns entered at 1809 N. Church St. around 2:26 a.m. and stole an undetermined amount of money before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The first is described as a black male with a medium build. Police said he wore dark pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black and white Halloween mask and gloves

The second suspect is described as being a male of an unknown race with light skin and a slim build. Police said he wore blue pants, gloves and a dark toboggan.

No injuries were reported. Further details were not released.

Anyone with any information can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.