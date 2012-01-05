× Fla. teacher accused of sex crimes involving Archdale student

ARCHDALE, N.C. — An elementary school teacher in Florida has been accused of multiple sex charges involving an Archdale student.

Amberlee Evonne Meeker, 28, was arrested at her home in Palm Coast, Fla. on Wednesday. Deputies in Flagler County, Fla. aided Archdale Police in the investigation and arrest.

Meeker faces charges of indecent liberties with a child, soliciting a child by computer, disseminating obscene material to a minor under 16 and preparing obscene images.

Meeker was a third- and fourth-grade teacher in neighboring Volusia County, Fla. She resigned from that position Thursday after five years of service in the district.

Meeker is being extradited to Randolph County for her first court appearance. Meeker’s bond was not known as of Thursday afternoon, police said.