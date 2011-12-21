Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunny and still cold on Monday with morning temperatures in the single digits and afternoon highs in the upper 20s. So once again watch out for slick spots on the roads. By midday Tuesday we should finally be above freezing with highs in the mid to upper 30s. With temperatures above freezing, we could see a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance for rain. But highs on Wednesday will be in the low 50s ! So we should see some good melting taking place Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As move into the late week time period, Thursday will be cloudy and warm with highs near 60 degrees. Still cloudy but even warmer on Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s !!