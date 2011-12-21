Sunny and still cold on Monday with morning temperatures in the single digits and afternoon highs in the upper 20s. So once again watch out for slick spots on the roads. By midday Tuesday we should finally be above freezing with highs in the mid to upper 30s. With temperatures above freezing, we could see a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance for rain. But highs on Wednesday will be in…Read More