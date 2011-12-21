Latest snow closings and delays
Currently
13°
  • Humidity 62%
  • Pressure 30.66 in
  • Wind NE at 5mph
Today
Low High 29°
Precipitation 0%
Interactive Radar
Tue 10
Partly Cloudy
14° 36°
Precip 20%
Wind SW at 8mph
Wed 11
Light Rain
34° 52°
Precip 30%
Wind SW at 10mph
Thu 12
Mostly Cloudy
45° 59°
Precip 20%
Wind N at 5mph
Fri 13
Mostly Cloudy
49° 63°
Precip 0%
Wind SW at 11mph
Sat 14
Light Rain
46° 54°
Precip 30%
Wind NE at 10mph
Sun 15
Light Rain
38° 55°
Precip 30%
Wind W at 6mph
Mon 16
Cloudy
50° 56°
Precip 20%
Wind S at 6mph
Today's Forecast

Last Updated: 09:16pm, January 8, 2017

Sunny and still cold on Monday with morning temperatures in the single digits and afternoon highs in the upper 20s.  So once again watch out for slick spots on the roads.  By midday Tuesday we should finally be above freezing with highs in the mid to upper 30s.  With temperatures above freezing, we could see a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.  Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance for rain.  But highs on Wednesday will be in…Read More

Today Normal Record
High 29° 47° 77° (1907)
Low 28° 2° (1970)
Sunrise 7:30am
Sunset 5:22pm
Moon Phase Waxing Gibbous
Maps & Radar