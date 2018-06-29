× Man tries to call police on passenger eating burrito on train, ‘Can we get a policeman on board?’

SAN FRANCISCO — A man apparently tried to call the police on another man eating a burrito on a train.

KPIX reported that a video posted on social media that showed the Bay Area BART passenger asking for police assistance has gone viral.

The clip was posted to Reddit last Sunday and shows a man getting agitated about a passenger who is breaking the rule against eating on BART.

“Sign says no eating and drinking. You don’t get it? You don’t get it. You must be stupid,” the man complaints to the passenger eating the burrito.

The man proceeds to walk over to the BART car intercom to talk to the train operator.

“Yes please. Can we get a policeman on board? We’ve got someone dining in the first car,” the man can be heard telling the operator.

Fellow passengers appeared to be on the burrito-eater’s side, telling the man complaining that at least, “he’s not shooting up.”

It all seemed to end peacefully when the burrito-eater got off at the coliseum station in Oakland.

People online have now dubbed the complainer “Burrito Bob” in reference to “Barbecue Becky,” the moniker given to the woman who called police over a family having a cookout. Another viral video shows a woman dubbed “Permit Patty,” who threatened to call the police on an 8-year girl for selling bottled water without a permit in San Francisco.

Eating and drinking is indeed illegal on BART and subject to a $250 fine.

BART has not commented on this incident.

"Can you get a policeman on board here? We've got somebody dining in the first car." A man called #BART police over another passenger eating a burrito https://t.co/rN3Wg6gykD pic.twitter.com/6F1zbV4PmV — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 27, 2018