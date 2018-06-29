× 80-year-old adopted woman finds biological mother who is now 100

BOCA RATON, Fla. — An 80-year-old adopted woman has been reunited with her 100-year-old biological mother.

WPTV reported that Joanne Loewenstern, 80, and Lillian Ciminieri, 100, spent time together coloring a picture at Lillian’s nursing home on Wednesday.

“They didn’t get to color together when she was a little girl, but it’s never too late to color with your mom,” said Elliot Loewenstern, Joanne’s son.

Loewenstern was 16-years-old when she found out she was adopted.

The reunion happened after Loewenstern’s daughter-in-law, Shelley Loewenstein, created an Ancestry.com account about a year ago.

“I’m proud. This is something I wanted to do all my life. Now, I’m through,” Loewenstern said.