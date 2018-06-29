× 3 hospitalized after head-on crash in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A busy road in northeast Charlotte was shut down just before noon Friday following a serious two-car crash.

WSOC reported that emergency crews were called around 11:40 a.m. to the head-on crash on Plaza Road Extension near James Road, not far from W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Both vehicles were badly damaged and firefighters worked to free the driver of one of those cars.

Paramedics said three people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center, one with serious injuries and the other two with minor injuries.

Plaza Road Extension was blocked in both directions and police could not say when the road would reopen.