Suspect in ‘targeted attack’ shooting at Maryland newspaper identified; 5 killed, 2 injured

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The suspect in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper Thursday afternoon has been identified, according to CNBC.

Five people were killed and two were injured in what Anne Arundel County police called a "targeted attack" on the Capital Gazette.

Jarrod Ramos, 38, has been identified as the suspect, CNBC reported, citing three senior law enforcement officials.

Anne Arundel County police said the suspect sent social media threats to the paper prior to the attack.

Ramos filed a defamation claim in 2012 against the paper but the case was dismissed, CNN reports.

The suspected shooter is in custody. Authorities said the shooter used a shotgun during the attack.

Phil Davis, a reporter at the Capital Gazette, tweeted, "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis wrote.

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. "Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

In response to the shooting, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon, "Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."

The Capital Gazette is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

