Shuttle bus driver finds lost purse with $8,000 in cash inside and gives it back to the owner

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A shuttle bus driver in Massachusetts found a purse with $8,000 in cash inside and returned it to the owner.

WBZ reported that Good Samaritan Mark Trocchio found the purse outside a Dunkin’ Donuts shop in Cambridge.

Trocchio said he grabbed the purse and went into the shop where he found the woman inside crying in a corner.

The purse also had credit cards and ID cards.

“I shouted out her name and she turned, and I knew it was her because I had her ID in my hand,” Trocchio said.

The woman offered to give Trocchio a reward, but he declined to accept it.