NC Senate candidate removed from ballot over residency dispute will appeal

The North Carolina State Senate candidate removed from the November ballot will appeal.

Earlier this year, the Board of Elections removed Jen Mangrum as a candidate for North Carolina State Senate District 20 because of where she lived.

Back in March someone who lived in Eden filed a voter registration and candidacy challenge against Mangrum.

She was up against Republican Phil Berger and Libertarian R. Michael Jordan.

The challenge focused on whether Mangrum lived at her listed home in Redisville.

There will be an appeal hearing in Raleigh on July 12.