5 people killed, several others injured in shooting at Maryland newspaper

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Five people were killed and several others were injured at a newspaper headquarters in Maryland Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed at a press conference.

The shooting happened in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette, at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis.

Phil Davis, a reporter at the Capital Gazette, tweeted, "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis wrote.

The suspected shooter is in custody.

Authorities said the shooter used a shotgun during the attack.

Multiple agencies, including the ATF, have responded to the scene.

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. "Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

The Capital Gazette is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

