Motorcyclist killed in crash on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Winston-Salem Thursday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened in the 4000 block of Reynolda Road.

Chad Aaron Engelkins, 46, of Pfafftown, was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson northwest on Reynolda Road directly behind a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Silverado was merging into the left lane of travel as the Harley-Davidson was also attempting to merge into and pass the truck in the left lane. Both vehicles collided in the left lane of Reynolda Road.

Engelkins died at the scene of the crash from injuries sustained.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured.