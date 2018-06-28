× Man says he had to pay $10,000 in extortion money to save his cat

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A 70-year-old man in Florida said he was forced to pay $10,000 to an acquaintance to save his pet cat.

WFTX reported that the victim was approached at a motel with two friends in Immokalee on Monday where the acquaintance said he would kill the victim’s cat if he didn’t go to the bank to get the money.

The victim said the man had a history of strong-armed robbery and was afraid he would kill his cat.

The victim, suspect and another person then drove to the bank where the victim withdrew the money and gave it to the suspect.

The victim said he would like to prosecute the man he gave the money to.

There is no word on how the suspect and victim knew each other or if the victim got his cat back.

Detectives are investigating the claims.