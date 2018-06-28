Man driving is shocked when snake pops out from under car’s hood

PHOENIX – A man driving in Arizona was shocked when a snake suddenly appeared from under the hood of his car and slithered onto his windshield.

KSAZ reported that it happened to Layrd Mahler as he was driving down a Phoenix road on Monday.

Mahler said he was surprised, but knew he couldn’t panic because he was driving and didn’t want to crash.

“I see a little head pop up and I thought, ‘oh, rodent, maybe lizard,'” he said. “And then I saw an entire body of a snake pop up.”

Mahler pulled over and filmed video of the snake. He said the snake wrapped around his wiper and went back under his hood, where he couldn’t find it.