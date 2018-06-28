× Man buys shoe camera to take upskirt videos of women, but is injured when the camera’s battery explodes

MADISON, Wisc. – A man bought a shoe camera to take upskirt videos of women, but was injured after the camera’s battery exploded, according to police.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval posted about the incident in a recent blog post where he said the 32-year-old man wanted to turn himself in to police.

Police said the camera’s battery exploded before the man could take any videos, injuring the man’s foot.

“The subject was counseled on his actions and released from the scene as no illicit video had been taken,” the chief said on his blog.