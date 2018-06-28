Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver and U.S. Navy lieutenant, helps family escape minivan fire

VENTURA, Calif. – A NASCAR driver is being credited with rescuing a family from a burning car in California.

NASCAR.com reported that Jesse Iwuji, who is also a U.S. Navy lieutenant, rescued the family while driving home from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

Iwuji saw a minivan on the side of the road while driving through Grapevine, Calif. He said there was a small fire coming from underneath them.

Safety safety safety guys and girls. I saw a small little fire underneath this family of 4’s van and I knew right then it was about to be bad news. I’m glad I stopped and got them away because they were still worried about getting stuff out the car. Things went from small to bad pic.twitter.com/av6C7j76Nd — Jesse Iwuji (@Jesse_Iwuji) June 25, 2018

Iwuji pulled over and ushered the family out, shortly before the engine burst in flames.

From there, the fire spread to the seats and into the fuel cell area, causing an explosion.

Video of the fire has been posted to Twitter.

“Don’t be a passerby,” Iwuji said. “Go help if you see something wrong. Don’t just drive by with your cell phone and record it; stop and help. That was the main reason, to really show people that you can do your small part. It has nothing to do with trying to be a hero or anything like that. You just do the right thing.