× Historic plane takes wrong turn and ends up in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — The driver of a truck carrying a historic plane took a wrong turn Tuesday and landed in Yadkinville, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The plane, an MC-130E, one of the planes used in what would become a failed mission to rescue Americans being held hostage in Iran in 1980, was on its way from Robbinsville, Ga., to New York to be restored for a museum, according to the Yadkinville Police Department.

Officers were called to an exit near the intersection of U.S. 601 and U.S. 421 to help the truck turn around by temporarily closing lanes and offering directions.

“The road that the truck was supposed to turn on wasn’t properly marked, so they ended up going up too far and ended up in Yadkinville,” said Detective Jeff Hobson, who was on the scene. “We helped them get back on track.”

A secondary road was missing a road sign, police said.

Read full story: The Winston-Salem Journal