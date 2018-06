Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMSEUR, N.C. -- A house damaged in a fire Thursday morning has a little Hollywood history.

Randolph County firefighters were called to a home on Brady Street in Ramseur just before 9 a.m.

If you're a fan of 90s horror movies, you may recognize the house from "Children of the Corn 2."

Electricity was not hooked up to the home.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters are still working to determine what caused the fire.