Brother of author and journalist Carl Hiaasen 1 of 5 killed in Maryland newspaper shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The brother of best-selling author and journalist Carl Hiaasen was named as one of the five people killed in the shooting at a Maryland newspaper Thursday afternoon, Hiaasen confirmed on Facebook.

Editor and columnist Rob Hiaasen, 59, died in the attack.

“I am devastated and heartsick to confirm the loss of my wonderful brother Rob today in the mass shooting in the newsroom at the Annapolis Capital Gazette,” Carl Hiaasen wrote.

Five people were killed and two were injured in what Anne Arundel County police called a “targeted attack” on the Capital Gazette.

Jarrod Ramos, 38, has been identified as the suspect, CNBC reported, citing three senior law enforcement officials.

Anne Arundel County police said the suspect sent social media threats to the paper prior to the attack.

The suspected shooter is in custody. Authorities said the shooter used a shotgun during the attack.

“Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

In response to the shooting, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon, “Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

The Capital Gazette is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.